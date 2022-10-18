PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians who plan to cast their vote in the November 2022 election must register to vote by the end of the day Tuesday, Oct. 18.

In Oregon, new registrants must submit their online registration no later than the end of the 21st calendar day before an election to be eligible to vote in that election.

With the upcoming election on Nov. 8, that means Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the 21st day before the election.

In Oregon, it’s easy to register to vote online.

To register to vote in Oregon, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon, and at least 16 years old. Anyone who is not yet 18 years old will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after their 18th birthday. However, they can still register up to two years before they can vote.

To register to vote online, a person will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division, also known as the DMV.

Anyone who doesn’t have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card can still register to vote. They’ll need to enter their information into the online voter registration application. That information will then be displayed on a voter registration card that they’ll need to print, sign and deliver to their county elections office to complete their registration.

The online application form isn’t the only way to register to vote in Oregon. People can also complete a voter registration form and return it to their county elections office.

Anyone who wishes to confirm if they’re registered to vote in Oregon or update their voter registration information can do so on the My Vote website that’s run by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

Thanks to the Oregon Motor Voter law that took effect in January 2016, many Oregonians are automatically registered to vote at the DMV when they get or renew their license.

Washingtonians must register to vote online by Oct. 31 if they want to vote in the November election.