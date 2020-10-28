‘Unprecedented’ early voting in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early voting continues to shatter records across the country. Reports show more than 70 million people have already voted.

Oregon election officials said several counties in the Portland and Salem areas have already turned in about half their ballots.

Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess joined AM Extra for an update on early voting there.

