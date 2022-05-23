PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council hopeful Vadim Mozyrsky has dropped from the race, nearly a week after last Tuesday’s primary.

Preliminary results from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office indicate the race for the City of Portland’s third commissioner seat, currently held by incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty, will go to a runoff in November’s general election.

Hardesty, who received 43.72% of the vote, will now face Rene Gonzalez, who received 23.13% of the vote. Mozyrsky received 22.26% of Tuesday’s vote.

Gonzalez tweeted that Mozyrsky had informed him he was conceding and added that “Vadim is a solid, thoughtful, and committed Portlander; we will need his help in restoring and protecting livability in the city.”