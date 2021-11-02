Vancouver mayoral race is on as Election Day 2021 arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday is Election Day, but only some communities in Oregon and Southwest Washington have issues on the ballot and will hold elections.

There are several important races on the ballot in Clark County, including the Vancouver mayoral race between incumbent Anne McEnerny-Ogle and Earl Bowerman. There are several municipal races in Battle Ground and Ridgefield taking place this November 2 as well, along with the Clark County school board elections.

Also on the ballot is Proposition 10, which would fund body and dash cameras for Clark County sheriff’s deputies. If approved, Prop 10 would implement a 0.1% sales and use tax throughout the county.

In Oregon, the measure that has generated the most interest is in Cannon Beach. There’s only one item on the ballot for Clatsop County voters, but it’s creating a divide in the community.

Measure 4-210 would place a 5% tax on most prepared food within Cannon Beach. That includes things like deli food and meals prepared at restaurants.

If passed, the tax will raise money to fund the Cannon Beach Rural Fire District and would help cover the cost of building a new city hall and police station. Five percent of the tax revenue raised would also go back to back to businesses to help offset the cost of collecting it.

The city of Newport is also deciding on a 5% tax on prepared food in the November election.