Voters decide on Portland mayor: Ted Wheeler or Sarah Iannarone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To say the 2020 Portland mayoral race has been surprising is an understatement worthy of, well, 2020.

Ted Wheeler came within an eyelash of winning the primary outright and securing a second term in May. But he didn’t, setting up a general election campaign against Sarah Iannarone.

Shortly after the primary, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, setting in motion a social justice movement unlike any in the the United States since the 1960s. That movement brought more than 100 consecutive nights of protest to the streets of Portland, thrusting the city into the national spotlight in unflattering ways and drawing the attention of President Trump, federal agents and the entire Department of Justice.

Those protests and the ongoing pandemic — which forced everyone to do things differently — transformed the city in ways large and small.

Now the voters will choose who will lead the nation’s 25th largest city and its 650,000 residents.

“The race is really in flux,” said Jim Moore, a Pacific University political science professor. “The thing that will cause him to lose is responding to the protests in all their complexity. That’s why Portland’s election is important nationally, not just because of the protests but also because of the president. The president brings it up all the time.”

Wheeler narrowly missed winning a second term outright in May but the career Democrat’s approval ratings plummeted as protests dominated headlines into the fall. Business interests and moderates are angry that he’s let the protests go on so long, while passionate, far-left-leaning progressives are embracing the unrest as necessary for rooting out systemic racism.

Many of those voters are backing Iannarone, who has attended three dozen protests and touts campaign bumper stickers that read “Everyday Antifascist. Always.”

