PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group are co-hosting a debate among Oregon Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls — and we want your questions for the candidates.

The debate, which takes place on Tuesday, May 3, will be moderated by Ken Boddie and starts at 7 p.m.

It will feature at least four candidates: Tina Kotek, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes and George Carrillo.

However, we want to know what questions you’d like to ask the candidates who have qualified for the debate.

Fill out the form below and your questions may be asked on air.

The candidates who are appearing in the primary debate on KOIN 6 were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., KOIN 6’s parent company.

The primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates in Oregon is May 17.