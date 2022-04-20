PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next Thursday, KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media Group will co-host a debate amongst qualifying Republican gubernatorial primary candidates.

The April 28 debate, which will be moderated by Jeff Gianola and starts at 7 p.m., will feature Bud Pierce, Christine Drazan, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan.

However, KOIN 6 News is looking for audience member questions for the candidates who qualified for the debate.

The candidates who are appearing in the primary debate on KOIN 6 were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., KOIN 6’s parent company.

The primary for both Republican and Democratic candidates in Oregon is May 17. Here’s how you can check your registration status or register to vote ahead of the deadline, Tuesday, April 26.