PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you still need to register to vote or change your party affiliation before the next primary election, then you have until next week to do it.

According to Oregon’s public elections calendar, you have until next Tuesday, April 26, to meet both of those deadlines.

Click here to register to vote and check your registration status, which will also allow you to change your party affiliation.

The following day, Wednesday, April 27, is the first day officials will be mailing ballots to voters for the primary election.

Wednesday, April 27 is also the last day to mail state voters’ pamphlet.

For more information, visit here.