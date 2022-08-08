Vote counting needs to be done by August 16, 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A total of a few hundred votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.

Whoever ekes out a primary victory will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who took the most votes and the top spot in the primary last Tuesday.

County election officials released a small update at 3 p.m. and are expected to release the latest vote tally around 5 p.m. Herrera Beutler increased her lead to 303 votes.

In Washington, all the candidates are on just one ballot. The top two vote-getters, regardless of their party affiliation, move on to November’s general election.

Washington is also a state that allows postmarked ballots to be accepted. If a ballot is postmarked by 8 p.m. on election night, that vote will be counted. So many ballots came in at the last minute — in Clark County, more than 90,000 ballots arrived in ballot boxes on and around election day — the ballot counting is still very much underway.

Overall, 143,000 votes were cast in the county.

If a signature doesn’t match that on a voter registration card, the voter is sent a letter, sometimes even called, to submit another signature. Right now there are at least 2000 of these challenged ballots to work through.

Vote counting has to be finished by Tuesday, August 16. It’s also highly likely there will be an automatic recount triggered by a finish of less than 2000 votes and at least 0.5% of the total votes cast.

Neither Herrera Beutler nor Kent are commenting on the tallies until the final numbers are in.

The battle between Herrera Beutler and Kent is a now-familiar tale: She voted to impeach Donald Trump following the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and he was endorsed by Trump in the primary.

However, another GOP representative in Washington who voted to impeach Trump, Dan Newhouse, survived his primary challenge.