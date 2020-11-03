Washington rematch: Jaime Herrera Beutler vs Carolyn Long

Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, left, and Carolyn Long, the Democratic challenger for the 3rd Congressional District in Southwest Washington, October 14, 2020 (KOIN)

Jaime Herrera Beutler has held the Congressional seat since 2010

This story will be updated as events develop. KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com will not call a race for any candidate or issue until that race is called by the Associated Press.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District is a rematch between incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler and Democrat Carolyn Long.

Since 2010, Jaime Herrera Beutler — who turns 42 on Election Day — has been the federal representative for Southwest Washington.

For 25 years, Carolyn Long has been a tenured professor at WSU Vancouver and written 2 books on the First and Fourth amendments to the US Constitution.

In 2018, Herrera Beutler earned another term in Congress with a 5-point win over Long. Polling indicates this is again a tight race. That tightness is due in large part to the dueling ads each candidate aired in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

The ads target each candidate’s stance on taxes, the pharmaceutical industry and President Trump.

Washington’s 3rd Congressional District covers all or parts of Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania, Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.