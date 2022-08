PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington’s secretary of state’s office will certify this month’s primary elections on Friday.

The certification includes the third district primary race, where Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represented the district since 2011, conceded to Republican Joe Kent.

Kent will face off Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in the November 2022 election.

Herrera Beutler trailed Kent by 1,096 votes, likely just avoiding triggering a mandatory recount.