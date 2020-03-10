Washington voters gear up for 2020 presidential primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The day has finally arrived for Washington voters — it’s time for the state’s 2020 presidential primary.

This Tuesday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden face off in another round of primaries. The Democratic presidential hopefuls are now vying for the 89 delegates available in Washington, the second-highest number of delegates up for grabs this time around.

Other states holding the March 10 contests include Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and North Dakota. The two biggest prizes of the batch however are Michigan and Washington; the two states represent nearly two-thirds of the delegates up for grabs. Washington’s 89 delegates is second only to Michigan’s 125. Fifty-eight of Washington’s delegates will be allocated based on the outcome in congressional districts and the remainder are allocated based on statewide results.

Roughly 1.4 million ballots have already been returned due to Washington being an all vote-by-mail state, according to the Associated Press.

Voters in Washington state are noticing a major change to their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Primary: they’re required to declare a party on the outside of the envelope.

There used to be a privacy flap that hung over the section where voters would declare their party affiliation, but it was removed for the 2016 primaries.

“I’m OK with [the change],” said Clark County’s Treasurer Alishia Topper as a voter in Vancouver. “I’ve heard from others that they’ve had some concern. I figured it’s the primary, you are voting for a candidate in a party system so you should have to indicate. It’s OK with me.”

The 2020 primaries are a stark contrast to the ones held in 2016 for Washingtonians. The state’s GOP primary was virtually meaningless in 2016 as Donald Trump had already secured the nomination by the time it was held. Democrats held their caucuses two months earlier when the contest was down to Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

In order to give voters throughout the state more say in the process, Washington’s legislature moved the state’s presidential primary to occur the week following Super Tuesday. The Washington ballot lists all 13 Democratic candidates who originally campaigned, but only Biden, Sander and Tulsi Gabbard remain in the race.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day.