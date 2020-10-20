Washington’s 3rd District race again sets money record

Incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, left, and Carolyn Long, the Democratic challenger for the 3rd Congressional District in Southwest Washington, October 14, 2020 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — This year’s race for Washington’s 3rd U.S. House District is the most expensive in the southwest Washington district’s history.

The Columbian reports Democrat Carolyn Long and Republican incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler set the record two years after setting the previous high mark in their 2018 contest, which Beutler won.

Together, the candidates have raised a total of $7.12 million as of Sept. 30, the last major reporting milestone before Nov. 3. That beats their 2018 total of $6.5 million, which also set a record at the time.

The contest has been eyed by both major parties as a potentially vulnerable seat, after a decade spent as a solid conservative stronghold.