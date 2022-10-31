PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washingtonians who’d like to cast a vote in the upcoming November 8 election have until the end of the day Monday, Oct. 31 to register to vote online.

However, they can still register to vote in-person at any county elections department until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In Washington, online and mail registrations must be received 8 days before Election Day.

Registering to vote online in Washington requires a person to have a Washington State driver’s license, permit or ID card. Anyone who does not have any of these things can still register in person.

Washingtonians must be at least 16 years old to register to vote, but they cannot participate in special or general elections until they turn 18.

Anyone who wishes to confirm if they’re registered to vote in Washington or update their voter registration information can do so on the VoteWA website.

In 2018, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that requires the state Department of Licensing to automatically register anyone who obtains a state driver’s license or identification card to vote.

Oregon was the first state to implement an automatic voter registration law.

In Oregon, the online voter registration deadline was Oct. 18. In Oregon, new registrants must submit their online registration no later than the end of the 21st calendar day before an election to be eligible to vote in that election.

As of Oct. 1, Washington state had 4,760,301 registered voters.