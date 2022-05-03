PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for Oregon governor faced off in an hour-long debate hosted by KOIN 6 News and Pamplin Media Group Tuesday evening.

Gubernatorial hopefuls Tina Kotek, Tobias Read, Patrick Starnes and George Carillo took part in the debate moderated by Ken Boddie. Panelists included KOIN 6 News reporter Lisa Balick and Pamplin Media Group managing editor Dana Haynes.

The candidates were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc., KOIN 6’s parent company.

