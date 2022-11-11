PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tina Kotek, Oregon’s new governor-elect, is already hard at work on what’s ahead when she takes office in January.

On Friday afternoon, Republican challenger Christine Drazan conceded the gubernatorial race to Kotek after the Associated Press projected her as the winner Thursday night.

Looking ahead to serving the state of Oregon, Kotek said one of her priorities is focusing on the homeless crisis.

Kotek said she plans to call a statewide emergency that could free up money and loosen rules to make it easier to build shelters and affordable housing. The governor-elect also plans to issue an executive order on day one of her service to create a 10-year plan to build more affordable homes across the state.

During her campaign, Kotek promised to first make sure veterans, families with children and seniors have indoor places to live over the next three years. She also promised to build enough permanent housing in the next 10 years to provide shelter for the homeless – saying she will quickly assemble an emergency management team.

“Every single day, there should be a room where everyone’s sitting there looking at the numbers saying ‘how many shelter beds do we have? Who got moved today? Who’s in permanency?’ Our outcomes should actually be about someone having permanent housing,” Kotek said.

She added “I want to see a lot more project turnkey, converting hotels into shelters, we just have to bring this up three notches, [with] more urgency and I do think we can make progress. The other issue is cleaning up the streets, we can do that right away, get rid of the trash.”

Kotek, the former Oregon House speaker and longtime state lawmaker from Portland, has worked on housing issues and is credited with getting statewide rent control.

She was also the main sponsor of a bill, now law, that changed zoning rules to allow middle housing building duplexes and triplexes in traditional single-family home neighborhoods in larger cities.

Kotek says she will also focus on funding mental health and addiction programs to help with some of the main reasons many are living in tents and tarps.