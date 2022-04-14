A new poll shows Bud Pierce and Christine Drazan leading, but two-thirds of Oregon GOP voters don't have a favorite

PORTLAND, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — A new poll released Thursday, April 14, shows that the Republican race for the Oregon governor is down to Bud Pierce vs. Christine Drazan, both well ahead of the rest of the pack.

But perhaps the most surprising finding is that the Republican race in the May primary is up for grabs; a whopping 67.9% of respondents said they are still undecided, with fewer than five weeks to go before the May 17 primary. No candidate drew double-digit support in the poll.

Pierce, 65, is an oncologist cancer specialist and hematologist. He was the surprise Republican nominee in 2016 against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Pierce had not run for public office before that race.

Drazan left her seat in the Oregon House earlier this year to focus on her gubernatorial campaign. She had served as minority leader in the House.

According to the report from Nelson Research, likely Republican voters from throughout the state were asked, “If the Republican primary for governor of Oregon were held today, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”

While nearly 68% of respondents were undecided, Pierce walked away with 6.5%, followed by Drazen at 6.3%.

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam drew 4.2% of the likely voters, while Bob Tiernan of Lake Oswego, a former lawmaker and former state party chair, drew 3.5%.

Of the other nine Republicans listed in the survey, no one else reached 3%. When “undecideds” were asked who they “lean toward,” the added responses moved Bill Sizemore into the top five choices.

With “leaners,” Pierce is at 10.7%, Drazan is at 8.2% and Pulliam, Tiernan and Sizemore each garner 5.2%. None of the other candidates broke 4%, even when “lean toward” responses were added.

Pamplin Media Group is KOIN 6 News’ media partner

The poll was split almost evenly between men and women, and included likely Republican voters from the tri-county area, the Mid-Willamette Valley, the coast, and Southern and Eastern Oregon.