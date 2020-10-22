PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When people die, it takes a while for their death to be reflected on everything connected with their name.
So what do you do if you receive a dead person’s ballot? Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall joined AM Extra to explain how that happens and the protocols for dealing with it.
