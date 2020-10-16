Wheeler, Iannarone face off in City Club debate

Mayoral candidates debated for an hour

Mayor Ted Wheeler, challenger Sarah Iannarone in a City Club debate, October 15, 2020 (City Club YouTube)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest in a series of mayoral debates between incumbent Ted Wheeler and challenger Sarah Iannarone took place Thursday virtually in an event hosted by the City Club.

The hour-long debate gave each the chance to answer questions over leadership, experience, the protests, managing in the pandemic and why voters should choose one over the other.

The City Club of Portland posted the entire debate on YouTube.

