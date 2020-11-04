Wheeler to hold Wednesday afternoon press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Wheeler’s media briefing comes the day after Election Day. Though the mayoral election remains too close to call — Wheeler leads his opponent, Sarah Iannarone, by about 6% of the votes as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. KOIN 6 News will stream it online and provide updates when new information is available.

During a late-night press conference on Tuesday, Wheeler said now was a time to come together to face the challenges ahead. He commended his challenger, Iannarone, and her supporters who “passionately put forward important ideas and worked to advance progressive values.”

“When all the votes are counted, we must all come together to overcome challenges facing both our city and our nation. In the coming days, we’re going to need to come together as never before to address short-term issues and the long-term changes,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in City Hall and all of the people in Portland as we approach these challenges and opportunities together.

Iannarone’s Campaign Director Gregory McKelvey, in a statement, said, “This election is separated by 20,000 votes, with many ballots uncounted. Just as in the primary, we know that progressive voters and younger voters come in later than their older and more conservative peers. This election is not over.”

Shortly after 10 p.m., Iannarone released a statement saying, “We have decided to go to bed tonight, let the results continue to roll in, and make sure that every vote is counted in this election.”