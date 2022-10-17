PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.

Ballots will be sent by mail two to three weeks before each statewide election, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. This means ballots for the upcoming 2022 general election will start being sent out on Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

The last day to register to vote in Oregon is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Furthermore, voters can track their ballot using the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office’s MyVote online portal by entering their name and date of birth. Some counties in Oregon also offer ballot tracking via text message, phone or email.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail with a valid postmark or dropped off at an official drop-off location by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year.