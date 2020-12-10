Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19

Ellen Degeneres poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus.

The long-time talk show host tweeted about the diagnosis on Thursday, saying she is “feeling fine right now.”

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres says. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay health and safe.”

A spokesperson for The Ellen DeGeneres Show told Entertainment Weekly that production for the show has been paused until January.