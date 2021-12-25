Emergency resources during December winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wintry weather is expected to bring snow and arctic air to much of the Pacific Northwest.
As a result, many counties are opening up warming shelters. Power outages are also expected amid icy wind blasts.
Take a look at some emergency resources for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas:
Outages
PGE – click here
Pacific Power map – click here
Clark Public Utilities map – click here
Roads and transportation
ODOT – click here
PBOT – click here
WSDOT – click here
TriMet – click here
C-TRAN – click here
Warming Shelters
211Info – click here
Click here for a full list of warming shelters – click here