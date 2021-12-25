Emergency resources during December winter weather

Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers as some states are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wintry weather is expected to bring snow and arctic air to much of the Pacific Northwest.

As a result, many counties are opening up warming shelters. Power outages are also expected amid icy wind blasts.

Take a look at some emergency resources for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas:

Outages

PGE – click here

Pacific Power map – click here

Clark Public Utilities map – click here

Roads and transportation

ODOT – click here

PBOT – click here

WSDOT – click here

TriMet – click here

C-TRAN – click here

Warming Shelters

211Info – click here

Click here for a full list of warming shelters – click here