Emergency resources during December winter weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers as some states are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wintry weather is expected to bring snow and arctic air to much of the Pacific Northwest.

As a result, many counties are opening up warming shelters. Power outages are also expected amid icy wind blasts.

Take a look at some emergency resources for the Portland and Vancouver metro areas:

Outages

PGE – click here
Pacific Power map – click here
Clark Public Utilities map – click here

Roads and transportation

ODOT – click here
PBOT – click here
WSDOT – click here
TriMet – click here
C-TRAN – click here

Warming Shelters

211Info – click here
Click here for a full list of warming shelters – click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories