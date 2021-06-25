Emergency resources for extreme heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Oregon and Southwest Washington are facing triple-digit heat this weekend and Monday as a heatwave starts Friday.

Below is a list of emergency resources residents may need in the event of a power outage or other extreme heat-related event.

Outages

PGE – click here

Pacific Power map – click here

Clack Public Utilities – click here

Roads/transportation

TriMet – Click here

C-TRAN – Click here

Cooling shelters

211Info – click here

Click here for our full list of cooling shelters in Multnomah County, Washington County, Clackamas County and Clark County