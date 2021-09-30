Eminem serves fans at his all-spaghetti restaurant opening in Detroit

Eminem speaks during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

DETROIT (NewsNation Now) — Fans waited in long lines Wednesday for a taste of Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s new restaurant in downtown Detroit. Ten lucky customers were served pasta by the rapper himself.

The restaurant is named after a lyric in the Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself,” which was featured in the movie “8 Mile”: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Mom’s Spaghetti is a partnership between Shady Records and Union Joints restaurant group.

“The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta-reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously,” Curt Catallo, co-owner, of Union Joints said in a news release. “We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap.”

The menu is entirely spaghetti. There’s plain spaghetti for $9, spaghetti with meatballs for $12, or vegan balls for $14, and spaghetti sandwiches for $11.