‘ENOUGH’: Wheeler reacts as Portland protest turns into riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler admonished protesters on social media late Friday night as the city descended into chaos when peaceful demonstrations protesting police violence turned into a riot after marchers made it to the Multnomah County Justice Center.

“ENOUGH,” Wheeler wrote in all caps on Twitter just before midnight. The mayor added he was heading back to Portland after leaving the city earlier to be at the side of his dying mother.

“This is hard, this is personal, but so is watching my city get destroyed,” he wrote.

ENOUGH.



I had to leave Portland today because my mother is dying. I am with family to prepare for her final moments. This is hard, this is personal, but so is watching my city get destroyed.



I’m coming back NOW. You will be hearing from me, @PortlandPolice, community leaders. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020

He added he will address the public with Portland police and other city leaders.

Wheeler has faced criticism in the past for his response to previous violent protests.

On Friday night, thousands attended a peaceful vigil in Northeast Portland to remember George Floyd, a black man whose police custody death was caught on camera. A white office kneeled on his neck as he pleaded with him to let him breathe. The officer has since been fired and is now facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

However, as the vigil turned into a march through the streets of Northeast Portland and crossed the river, KOIN 6 News crews witnessed some protesters vandalize buildings with graffiti. KOIN 6 News crews also witnessed the Justice Center being broken into before having a small fire set inside in addition to some protesters breaking into Pioneer Place and stealing from luxury retailers. Fires have also been set in the streets across downtown, including at least one vehicle.