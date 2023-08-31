PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sewage leak in Northwest Portland dumped an estimated 48,000 gallons of sewage into a pond and subsequently a creek, officials said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said that crews responded to a leak near Mill Pond Park in the Forest Heights neighborhood.

The leak, caused by a break in a maintenance hole, allowed sewage to seep into the pond which then feeds into Cedar Mill Creek. The leak was repaired by 10 p.m. Wednesday night, officials said.

Due to the leak however, Environmental Services is advising people to avoid contact with the pond as well as the nearby creek for 48 hours because of increased bacteria levels. Warning signs are also placed around the park.

Crews are continuing work today to install a bypass system while they make long-term repairs.