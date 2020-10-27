Action plan released for Washington’s forests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources released its 2020 Forest Action Plan Monday. It outlines more than 100 priority actions to improve and conserve forests across the state.

A large part of the action plan specifically focuses on western Washington, covering nearly 2 million acres.

Overall, the goals stated in the plan are to support fishing and wildlife, rural economies, wildfire response, outdoor recreation, and clean air and water. The full plan can be reviewed online here.