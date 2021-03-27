Activists halt traffic to bring attention to climate crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A protest to draw attention to the climate crisis temporarily stopped traffic over the Morrison Bridge in downtown Portland Saturday.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman says a Central Precinct sergeant dialogued with protest leaders



"We are aware of it," PPB says. "For now we are not taking any police action." pic.twitter.com/upiNuuojpX — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) March 28, 2021

More than 100 people from Extinction Rebellion America participated in the March.

The protest featured a boat that blocked an on-ramp to the Morrison Bridge. Several participants chained themselves to the boat.

One organizer told KOIN 6 News that their goal is to send a message to the government to focus on passing bills to combat climate change. They’re also trying to bring awareness to the cause.

Protesters also said they want Portland to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.

“I mean I’ve talked to so many people who want to do something about climate change and I feel so helpless…that….what can I as one person … you as one person can’t do a whole lot, but if you come out and join us here… all of a sudden that starts to build up and then we really can make a difference,” said Adelaide Beeman-White.