PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Precision Castparts Corp. has agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused its metal casting facility in Southeast Portland of polluting nearby homes with toxic metals.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the settlement includes millions of dollars Precision Castparts already spent to improve emission controls at its Large Parts Campus, plus $12.5 million in payments to neighboring residents and their lawyers.

A lawyer representing neighbors, Matthew Preusch estimates payments will average around $3,500 per household for people living in the area in February 2016.

Precision Castparts said in a written statement that the settlement allows the company to resolve costly, long-term litigation.