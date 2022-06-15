THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire season is in full effect in Oregon, and one fire district announced changes as the season continues.

Mid Columbia Fire Rescue in The Dalles said all outdoor burning is banned for the summer and early fall starting last Tuesday, June 14. According to its Facebook page, burning will not resume until sufficient weather to decrease fire danger — usually after October 15.

“People, make sure your fires are completely extinguished,” said MCFR. “Hot embers can remain in burn piles and burn barrels for days to even weeks after the fire is out.”

Do not add more materials to your recently extinguished burn pile or barrel as they may ignite, added the announcement.