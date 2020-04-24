Arbor Day: Appreciate the trees in your neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is a good day to go outside and appreciate the trees in your neighborhood — it’s Arbor Day.

Trees provide shade, oxygen and beauty and they’re also homes for wildlife.

Arborist Chad Honl of Honl Tree Care joined AM Extra to talk about the importance and benefits of trees in the Pacific Northwest. He also provided tips on basic tree care, how to spot tree diseases and what are the best trees to plant in our area.

People who want to get involved should look into Friends of Trees, City of Portland Urban Forestry, Hoyt Arboretum.