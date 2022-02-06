Augustana Lutheran Church goes solar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a decade ago, Augustana Lutheran Church in Northeast Portland had plans to go solar. Those plans fell through.

But now, the 116-year-old church just finished installing solar panels on its education building. Pastor JW Mark Knutson said more than 1000 church members and friends helped make the project a reality.

Pastor JW Mark Knutson of Augustana Lutheran Church in Northeast Portland, February 6, 2022 (KOIN)

He hopes the project inspires others to take care of the planet.

“How do we all regroup from the pandemic so we can all care about the planet for generations and generations to come, not just for us,” Knutson said. “We can do that through renewable energy in great ways.”

The solar panels will generate enough energy to fully power both the education building and the sanctuary.