Check your trees after snow to limit damage in future

Shaking them off might be a good idea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Experts say its a good time to check trees on your property.

The Oregon Department of Forestry says broad-leaved evergreens are prone to cracked and broken branches under the weight of snow.

One of the top tips from experts is to shake or sweep snow off branches and foliage, so the extra weight doesn’t cause them to break and fall. That can lead to power line issues or injuries.

Evergreen magnolias, azaras and eucryphias from Chile, evergreen oaks from Mexico and Asia, evergreen laurels, and tree-form manzanitas may all benefit from having snow removed. Avoid hitting the tree with a hard object, as it can damage the bark.

In Forest Grove for example, the fire department said a tree limb fell on a power line in the Gales Creek area.

The snow has stopped falling but is still creating problems in the rural areas. Earlier a limb fell on a power line in the Gales Creek area. Minutes after the video, the power line broke. (The whistling is from the burning line) pic.twitter.com/Pan1icm13z — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) January 27, 2021

A certified arborist can help if branches did break.

