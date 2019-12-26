Christmas for Coho program helps salmon habitats

Environment

Recycled trees help salmon spawn

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OK, what do you do with your Christmas tree? You could help salmon habitats.

Christmas for Coho is a group that collects your Christmas trees to put into local rivers and streams to help coho salmon. The trees stop erosion along the banks and create safe spaces for salmon to spawn.

The program begins soon and continues into early January.

Christmas for Coho — Facebook

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget