Christmas for Coho program helps salmon habitats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — OK, what do you do with your Christmas tree? You could help salmon habitats.
Christmas for Coho is a group that collects your Christmas trees to put into local rivers and streams to help coho salmon. The trees stop erosion along the banks and create safe spaces for salmon to spawn.
The program begins soon and continues into early January.
