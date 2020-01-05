Christmas trees repurposed into local salmon habitat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas trees were donated on Saturday at the North Clackamas Park to help out a local salmon habitat.
The trees collected will be put in the Willamette Channel by Spring Park later this month. That’s where they will help juvenile salmon by creating resting areas during the fishes’ migration.
This was the third year the North Clackamas Watershed Council ran the program. There was a $10 fee to recycle a tree, and a suggested $5 donation to help fund the Watershed Council.
