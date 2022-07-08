PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With fire season just around the corner, another Oregon county has enacted a burn ban.

Clatsop County announced a county-wide burn ban will go in effect starting Monday. Open debris burning will be off limits for all residents.

Meanwhile, a permit will be required for burn barrels. The Oregon Department of Forestry and local fire departments issue these permits.

Burn bans already went into effect in Clackamas County and the Mid Columbia Fire Rescue in The Dalles. Those bans are not expected to lift until fall.

The fire districts reminded people to fully extinguish their fires as hot embers can stay in burn piles and barrels for weeks.