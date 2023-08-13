PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Deadly wildfires tearing through Maui have destroyed homes and businesses in days — and is shining a light on climate change.

For Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, the wildfires in Hawaii remind him of Oregon’s wildfires in 2020.

“Seeing those pictures took me back to our Labor Day fires here in Oregon, where I traveled 600 miles and never got out of the smoke, saw six towns burned to the ground. It looked like they were firebombed like a World War II picture, and same with Lahaina and Maui, and now more than 50 dead and the count might well go up significantly,” Merkley said. (As of late Saturday, the death toll was nearing 90.)

The senator added, “what a terrible disaster and I know that I’ll be standing with our senators and delegation from Hawaii to get them all the help they need in every possible way. I know the president’s team feels the same way.”

Merkley pointed out the wildfires are a reminder of needed action towards the climate crisis.

“It is a broader story here, though. Whether it’s the fires in Oregon or it’s the fires in Hawaii, we are having these longer, drier, hotter summers. We’re going to see more fires, it’s a climate chaos development and its why we have to pivot fast from fossil fuel energy to renewable energy and we’re not nearly to the pace we need to get that to happen,” Merkley said.

Merkley says he’s been working on wildfire legislation including securing funding for forest management.

“One of the things I’ve been doing is greatly increasing the funding in my role as the head of the Interior Subcommittee to do forest management — that is to prepare the forest to be more fire resilient — and particularly, I’m pushing to get a lot more of that closer to our towns and what they call the Wildland Urban Interface,” Merkley said.

Oregon’s junior senator said he’s also presented legislation to help communities stay safe from wildfire smoke.

In Merkley’s view, while the Biden administration has taken historic steps to address climate change, more work needs to be done in setting an example for the rest of the world.

“Certainly, their work on the Inflation Reduction Act is very solid. It’s the biggest investment in renewable energies that we’ve ever seen and really it proportionately is one of the most significant and bold efforts around the world,” Merkley said.

He added, “what I’m not satisfied with is that the administration continues to greenlight new fossil fuel projects. We are pumping more oil this last year than in any year in U.S. history. So, when we go to other nations and say, ‘Hey, can you dial back your fossil gas? Can you dial back your coal?’ They look at us and say, ‘Hey, you’re cranking up your infrastructure for fossils. Why should we act?’

“America has to have the power of its example when it comes to climate in order to work with the rest of the world to move fast enough to address this challenge.”

