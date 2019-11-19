Climate letter to OR lawmakers signed by 11K scientists

The letter calls for immediate action against climate change

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Scientists delivered a global letter to Oregon lawmakers Monday, which called on them to act on climate change.

Local youth climate activists joined the researchers from Oregon State University in Salem to present the letter. The letter was signed by 11,000 scientists from around the world, but the effort was spearheaded by scientists at OSU. They want local lawmakers to heed warnings of global warming.

“We have reached a time where global and local collaboration to reduce greenhouse gases emissions is essential if we want a decent future for the next generations,” said Dr. Dominique Bachelet of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences. “Oregon must play its part. Every ton of greenhouse gas we avoid releasing in our shared atmosphere matters.”

Oregon has goals to reduce greenhouse gases by 75% by 2050, but it’s not on track to meet goals.

There will be a new push for a clean energy jobs bill after the previous one failed to pass during the last legislative session.