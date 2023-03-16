With California salmon forecasts so low, impacts to the Chinook stocks need to be minimized, ODFW said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday that commercial and recreational salmon fishing along most of the Oregon coast has been canceled in the spring due to low forecasted returns of California Chinook salmon.

The salmon returns are predicted to be low in both the Sacramento and Klamath rivers, ODFW said.

Oregon Ocean Salmon Management Area Boundaries – courtesy Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Because of this, the National Marine Fisheries Service canceled spring 2023 commercial ocean troll salmon fishery from Cape Falcon to the California border and the spring recreational ocean salmon fishery from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain, from March 15 to May 15.

The National Marine Fisheries Service made the decision after consulting the Pacific Fishery Management Council and Oregon and California.

Eric Schinder, ODFW’s ocean salmon project leader, said with California salmon forecasts so low, impacts to the Chinook stocks need to be minimized.

“Chinook headed for California are caught along with local Chinook and Coho in Oregon’s ocean fisheries south of Cape Falcon. So, any fishery where these Chinook are likely to be caught must be restricted – that’s why Oregon and California agreed with NMFS and canceled all early ocean salmon seasons south of Cape Falcon at least through May 15,” he said.

The Pacific Fishery Management Council is expected to make decisions about the summer salmon seasons by April 7. The decision will be sent to the U.S. Department of Commerce for final approval by May 15.

ODFW said the Pacific Fishery Management Council is considering several alternatives for summer and fall salmon seasons. One alternative would allow Coho fishing from mid-June through September but would restrict Chinook fishing south of Cape Falcon until at least Sept. 1.

By then, the majority of Chinook headed to California are no longer off the Oregon coast, ODFW said. Also, in September, there is still potential to harvest Oregon Chinook salmon. The options they’re considering would allow recreational Chinook and Coho retention in the ocean starting mid-June through September.

ODFW said Coho are a “bright spot” again in 2023 for Oregon and the state is expecting another good run and fishing seasons like in 2022.