Company collects hard-to-recycle items from your front door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local company is working to pick up and recycle plastic clamshell containers and other items in an effort to keep them out of the landfill.

Several counties — including Multnomah– ask you not to put things like to-go cups or plastic clamshells in recycling bins. We’re told the reason is that recycling facilities struggle to separate these items based on size and shape.

One company is trying to help by collecting those and other hard-to-recycle items.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan connected with Ridwell, a business that serves thousands of Portland-area individuals. Ridwell picks up separated recyclables from your front door and processes them independently — or gives them to local partners to reuse or repurpose.