Contaminated soil traced to 2 suppliers in Portland area

Clopyralid is an herbicide that results in deformities in a number of different plants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about contaminated soil that has been traced back to two landscape supply distributors in the Portland metro area.

The ODA said soil and compost purchased from Dean Innovations and McFarlane’s is contaminated with clopyralid—an herbicide that results in deformities in a number of different plants. The department was first alerted of the problem in mid-May when a gardener called to report deformities that had grown in plants that came into contact with soil purchased from Dean Innovations. The ODA has received a number of calls since the first report.

Officials said they are working with both companies to identify the source of the contamination.

In the meantime, there are options available for gardeners who may have contaminated soil.

Those affected by the contamination can file a Report of Loss form with the ODA. Gardeners who have purchased the soil should avoid using it for several months so the clopyralid can break down, according to ODA advice.

Contaminated soils and compost should not be taken to community compost or yard debris facilities, but instead disposed at one of the following locations: