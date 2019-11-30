Crater Lake vandalized; Park Rangers look for suspects

The vandalism is believed to have happened overnight from Nov. 23-24

Off-road driving damaged plants and resources, according to Park Rangers at Crater Lake. The vandalism occurred sometime overnight between Nov. 23-24. (Crater Lake National Park Service)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Park Rangers are looking for the people responsible for damaging protected land at Crater Lake just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tire tracks left from a car off-road driving near the Road to Rim Village damaged park resources and plants, according to a post on the National Park’s Facebook page. Rangers believe the eyesore was made sometime between Saturday night, Nov. 23, and Sunday morning, Nov. 24.

Vandalizing a national park, such as driving off-road or damaging resources, is a federal crime which carries a punishment of up to $5,000 or 6 months in jail, according to CLNPS.

Damage to Crater Lake National Park from off-road driving. (Crater Lake National Park)

The Park Rangers said the following in their public plea for help to find those responsible:

“Plants at Crater Lake only get sunlight for a very short window over the summer months during which they can grow. The remainder of the year they may be buried under 15 feet or more of snow! Additionally park staff spend countless hours every year rehabilitating areas damaged by visitors driving off-road or hiking off trail.”

If you have any information about this crime, National Park Service Law Enforcement can be reached at (541) 594-3053.