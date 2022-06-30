PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and Washington lawmakers and leaders reacted swiftly to the U.S. Supreme Curt’s ruling Thursday to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases and climate change.

The Clean Air Act passed nearly 60 years ago with bipartisan support. Since 2015 Oregon has been working through litigation over the EPA’s right to regulate power plant emissions.

The leaders deplored the decision which could reportedly have far-reaching implications for climate change goals.

“The Supreme Court’s effort to protect polluters that spew poison into our air and water continues apace. The Republicans on the Supreme Court are not going to allow any meaningful administration efforts to combat climate change,” said Sen. Ron Wyden.

In a Twitter post, Sen. Jeff Merkley said “We don’t want dirty air, extreme weather, and climate chaos. But you know who does? Fossil fuel companies.”

In a subsequent release, Merkley said this was just the latest of a “long line of dangerous decisions” where the court is disregarding what the American people need and want.

Meanwhile, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee held a press conference following the ruling where he addressed the potential implications.

Along with condemning the decision, Wyden and Washington Sen. Patty Murray called for congressional action.