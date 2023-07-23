PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The asbestos released when an abandoned Kmart building burned down last week does not seem to be posing much of a risk, health officials told residents of the Parkrose neighborhood on Sunday.

Representatives from Multnomah County, the Oregon DEQ and the Oregon Health Authority answered questions during a community meeting Sunday afternoon.

“The preliminary analysis shows that for the physical samples that were collected, we’re not seeing that there’s asbestos in the samples,” said Audrey O’Brien with the DEQ. “What we’re seeing in the air monitoring is that there’s not asbestos in the air monitoring results or there is trace amounts in the air monitoring results.”

People in the neighborhood were also showed how to safely dispose of debris on their property. OHA recommends wearing an N-95 mask and gloves, gently soaking the debris and double-bagging it to safely get rid of it in the trash.

The clean-up has already been completed at Parkrose Middle School, Russell, Prescott, Knott and the high school, school district officials said. All summer programming will resume at those sites on Monday, and summer programming will likely resume at Shaver and Sacramento on Tuesday.