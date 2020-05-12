‘Don’t overreact’: Bee expert says ‘murder hornets’ not in Oregon

There is no immediate threat that they will show up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the recent buzz about “murder hornets,” there have been citizen reports of sightings of the large, light-orange hornets in Oregon. KOIN 6 News spoke with a local bee expert about these possible sightings, and he wanted to stress that there is no indication that Asian giant hornets are in Oregon. And that there is no immediate threat that they will show up.

If you think you have seen an Asian giant hornet, odds are it is another type of bee.

“You don’t want people to overreact,” said Tom Cinquini of the Oregon State Beekeepers Association. “You don’t need to go out every day in your yard and hunt for a Giant Asian hornet.”

First U.S. ‘murder hornet’ sighting was last fall in Washington

Nevertheless, there is something you can do if you are concerned. Cinquini said if you think you have encountered one, take a picture. Then, send that photo to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

The “murder hornet” can grow to be over two inches long and are known to prey on honey bees. The hornets were first discovered in Washington state, near the border of Canada, late last year.