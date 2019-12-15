Dry conditions fuel salmon die-off on Oregon coast

FILE – In this June 27, 2012, file photo, a Chinook salmon, second from the bottom, swims in the Columbia River with sockeye salmon at the Bonneville Dam fish-counting window near North Bonneville, Wash. Fisheries managers in Oregon and Washington announced Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, that salmon, steelhead and coho fishing will close on the […]

All fishing for fall Chinook between the Nestucca to Necanicum rivers is closed

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – Extremely dry conditions have triggered a die-off of fall Chinook salmon on Oregon’s north coast.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that two months of low rainfall have created conditions that make the adult fish more vulnerable to a parasite. Experts say river flows in some areas have dropped to just 10% of normal.

State wildlife officials found at least 200 dead fish in the Wilson River near Tillamook and similar numbers of dead salmon were also discovered on the Nehalem, Trask and Kilchis rivers.

