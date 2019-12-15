Dry conditions fuel salmon die-off on Oregon coast

All fishing for fall Chinook between the Nestucca to Necanicum rivers is closed

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – Extremely dry conditions have triggered a die-off of fall Chinook salmon on Oregon’s north coast.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that two months of low rainfall have created conditions that make the adult fish more vulnerable to a parasite. Experts say river flows in some areas have dropped to just 10% of normal.

State wildlife officials found at least 200 dead fish in the Wilson River near Tillamook and similar numbers of dead salmon were also discovered on the Nehalem, Trask and Kilchis rivers.

All fishing for fall Chinook between the Nestucca to Necanicum rivers, including bays, is closed.

