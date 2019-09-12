Skip to content
Earthquakes
The Big One: Cascadia’s ticking time bomb
Plates, fractures, and faults: Breaking down earthquakes
The Big Wave: Coastal cities and infrastructure at risk
Shaky ground: Faults right in our backyard
The Big Wait: Finding your family and surviving until help comes
New evidence shows Cascadia quakes can trigger San Andreas quakes
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Oregon coast
Council poised to pay $350,000 to URM building lawyers
Vehicle registration fees hiked for seismic upgrade cash
Seismic retrofitting: Are homeowners getting ripped off?
2 earthquakes hit off coast of Oregon-California border
Portland City Council OKs new unreinforced masonry plan
Testimony, vote set for Portland seismic placard plan
4.6M earthquake shakes off Bandon coast
City wants to pull earthquake policy out of the rubble
Weather
Fresh snow, big smiles for enthusiasts on Mount Hood
Cascade snowstorm slows drivers, thrills skiers
KOIN 6 Weather Forecast
Final Full Moon of the decade arrives Wednesday
Excellent ski weekend ahead for the PNW
Wildfires
PG&E says it has reached $13.5 billion wildfire settlement
Correction: California Wildfires story
Marion County firefighters tackle, contain brush fire
Oregon
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Latest Wapato plan: Mixed-use facility for ‘unsheltered’
Fresh snow, big smiles for enthusiasts on Mount Hood
Washington
Clark County reports first vape-related lung injury
Cascade snowstorm slows drivers, thrills skiers
New Seasons to merge with Good Food Holdings
Washington state capitol evacuated by bomb threat
Judge: ‘Always risk’ in setting bail for domestic violence
Special Reports
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Sold! Oregon Potato Company wins bid for NORPAC Quincy plant
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
NORPAC auction ‘significantly’ bids up price
Online vs. in store? How to have a green Christmas
Human Interest
Lines for Life advises how to talk to kids about suicide
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange ‘safe place’ for women
Firefighters bond with teen they saved from burning home
Where We Live: Portland’s faithful weather beacon
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
Where We Live
