A 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded off the Oregon Coast near Coos Bay on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 (Screenshot/Courtesy: USGS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.

The quake was epicentered roughly 130 miles west of Coos Bay and struck just before 3 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

As of 7 a.m., at least one person in Corvallis and one in Rockaway Beach reported feeling the quake.