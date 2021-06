PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A person was shot and killed by a deputy after a vehicle pursuit and a short foot chase in Happy Valley.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a suspect led a deputy -- who is assigned to the City of Happy Valley -- on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday. The chase ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glen Drive, where the suspect exited the car.